Ameren helping firefighters to snuff south St. Louis fire

ST. LOUIS, MO — Firefighters are working to put out a fire in the 3800 block of South Compton Monday morning. There is heavy smoke coming from the building. There was an initial report of a person trapped in the building.

Firefighters say the person who lives in the building has been accounted for. There are no injuries reported.

Ameren Missouri is on the scene. They are cutting the power to lines around the home. This is allowing firefighters to completely extinguish the fire.

Fire investigators are on the scene.

