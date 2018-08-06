Former Cardinal Rick Ankiel to attempt comeback in 2019

ST. LOUIS – Monday night on Fox Sports Midwest, former Cardinal Rick Ankiel announced that he’s going to attempt a comeback in 2019 as a pitcher.

Ankiel retired from Major League Baseball in 2013 after playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, and New York Mets.

Ankiel started his career with the Cardinals in 1999 as a pitcher but lost his pitching form in 2001. He spent several years in minor leagues trying to regain his form but later switched to the outfield and as a hitter. In 2007 he returned to the Cardinals and in 2009 he hit 47 home runs. Ankiel was the first player since Babe Ruth to have won 10 games as a pitcher and also hit 50 home runs.