× How to watch the PGA Championship online

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO — The 100th PGA Championship is at Bellerive Country Club in suburban St. Louis this week. The tournament is expected to draw 80,000 people to the area. Roads are closing to accommodate the traffic.

Some of the best seats are not located at the golf course. You can stream video of the tournament and see the event on television. Check the schedule below for the times to watch. Following the PGA on social media is also a good way to experience the championship.

You can watch the PGA tour on-air and online. The first three rounds will air on TNT. You can see the third and final round on CBS.

PGA.com will broadcast a live video stream of featured groups throughout the 2018 PGA Championship. Watch the stream here.

Tee times are listed here.

The PGA Championship’s Online Streaming Schedule:

Featured Group # 1 (AM and PM groups)

Thursday and Friday: 8:30am – 7pm

Saturday and Sun: 11am – 7pm

Featured Group # 2 (AM and PM groups)

Thurs / Fri: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat / Sun: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes: 16, 17, & 18

Thurs/Fri: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat/Sun: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The PGA Championship’s On-Air Schedule:

FIRST ROUND

Thursday, August 9th

2pm-8pm (TNT)

SECOND ROUND

Friday, August 10

2pm-8pm (TNT)

THIRD ROUND

Saturday, August 11

11am-2pm (TNT)

2pm-7pm (CBS and CBSSports.com)

FINAL ROUND

Sunday August 12

11am-2pm (TNT)

2pm-7pm (CBS and CBSSports.com)