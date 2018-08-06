Illinois officer sips ‘illegal’ lemonade after call to remove stand

URBANA, IL – Someone called the police on a boy operating a neighborhood lemonade stand. They told the Urbana Police Department that the kid was selling food without a permit.

Officers responded to the call and found a boy named Jay. He told police that he planned to use the profits from the stand to buy a tent to go camping. The officer didn’t seem to mind the operation. He even stuck around spent the rest of his shift sipping on the delicious drink.

The Urbana Police Department posted this message to Facebook Sunday:

“As time allowed the entire shift enjoyed his delicious and “illegal” lemonade. Thanks Jay and have fun camping!”