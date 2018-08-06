× Ivanka Trump to a attend workforce development roundtable discussion in Godfrey IL

GODFREY, IL – White House advisor and daughter of President Trump, Ivanka Trump will pay a visit Wednesday, August 8th to the Lewis and Clark Community College. The trip was initiated at the invitation of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) to attend a workforce development roundtable to improve private and public workforce training opportunities across the nation.

While at the college, it’s expected that Ivanka Trump will tour a welding facility at the school.