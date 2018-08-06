× Matt Carpenter named the National League Player of the Week, again

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by W.B. Mason. This is the second time in three weeks that Carpenter has received this honor.

Major League Baseball says that Carpenter hit his 22nd career leadoff home run last Tuesday, establishing a new franchise record after eclipsing the mark of 21 set by Hall of Famer Lou Brock. In addition, the leadoff homer, his seventh of the 2018 campaign, also extended his own Cardinals single-season record.

In recognition of his National League Player of the Week Award, Matt Carpenter will be awarded a watch courtesy of Rockwell.