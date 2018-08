Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - "Meet Me in St. Louis" is the last show of the Muny's 100th season.

Emily Walton plays Esther Smith in the show. She shared an inside view of what it's like to perform in her first ever Muny show.

The show has performances now until August 12 at 8:15 p.m.

For more information or tickets go to www.muny.org.