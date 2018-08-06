Multiple shootings in St. Louis overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police have been busy after multiple shootings across St. Louis Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Police say around 9:15p.m. Sunday, a man was shot on Emerson Avenue near Thekla in north St. Louis. He is reported to be in critical but unstable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Around 12:30a.m. Monday a woman was shot in the leg on Marcus Avenue at McMillan Avenue in north St. Louis. There’s no word on her condition.

Police responded to another shooting in north St. Louis a man was grazed in the head by a bullet on College Avenue at Emma Avenue in Jennings around 12:45 a.m Monday.

He found help at a store about a mile away on West Florissant. There’s no word on the victim’s condition or if an arrest has been made.