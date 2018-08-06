New 3-D scanners coming to Lambert Airport could end liquid limit for carry-on-bags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Getting through the TSA screening at St. Louis Lambert International Airport about to get a little easier and faster.

Our partners at the Post- Dispatch report that Lambert is among 15 airports across the country selected by the TSA for testing of new 3D scanning equipment.

The new 3D scanners allow items in a bag to be viewed and rotated on three axes for better analysis.

This means travelers will be able to go through security without removing liquids and laptops from their carry-on bags.

One of the new machines will begin operating in a regular security line at Lambert at the end of August.