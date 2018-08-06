New York police officer leaps from overpass to save boy’s life

YONKERS, N.Y. – A New York cop heroically risked life and limb to rescue a boy she watched jump off a highway overpass.

Per the Journal News, Jessie Ferreira Cavallo was on her way to work as a police officer Westchester County last week when she spotted the young teen on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers.

As she drove, Cavallo watched in shock as the boy climbed over a guardrail and jumped several feet down. Without thinking, the 7-year police veteran followed right behind the boy and jumped down herself, a risky move that would ultimately pay off.

Per News12, a second woman–this one in a military uniform–stopped to assist and the two heroes began to give the unresponsive boy CPR and strap on a neck brace. The boy was then rushed to a hospital, where he was treated for broken bones. He is expected survive.

As for Cavallo, she said she just went to work and about her day as usual after the jarring experience. “I went to work and worked to 11 pm,” she told the Journal News on Sunday. “I didn’t realize what was going on until yesterday. That’s when it hit me.”

She said she hopes to visit the boy in the hospital.

