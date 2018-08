Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will kick off the 100th PGA by making their way down Ladue Road toward Bellerive.

Ozzie Smith will ride on the hitch delivering the Wanamaker Trophy.

The arrival takes place at 11 a.m. Monday.

Rhe PGA Championship is encouraging fans in attendance to show their St. Louis pride by wearing clothing from their favorite local and regional sports.