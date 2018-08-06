Patriot Golf Day helps children of fallen military service members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Playing golf will benefit the children of fallen military personnel at an event in September.

The 2018 Patriot Golf Day will raise money for Folds of Honor. Folds of Honor is a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled service members.

Participants will play five, nine-hole rounds of golf. Each round represents one of the five branches of the military.

Patriot Golf Day will begin at sunrise at Sunset Hills Country Club on Monday, September 10.

To find out how to participate or for more information go to www.foldsofhonor.org.