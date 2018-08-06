Shiloh police search for bank robbery suspect

SHILOH, IL – Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Shiloh, IL. Around 1:15pm Monday, police responded to Commerce Bank at 4400 Greenmount Crossing Drive.

The suspect implied he had a weapon, but one was never displayed. He was last seen fleeing eastbound on foot from the parking lot of the bank where he got in a white in color passenger car and left the shopping complex.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 to 40-years-old, approximately 6’0” with a stocky build. The suspect has a goatee. He was wearing a yellow hat with an unknown emblem, a gray striped polo shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes.

No one was injured during the incident.

Belleville Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the PNC Bank located at 2500 Greenmount Commons Drive that occurred directly before this.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.