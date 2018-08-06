× Six Flags St. Louis Annual Back To School Supply Drive

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags St. Louis is hosting its annual back to school supply drive August 6 through August 14.

If you bring five new and unopened school supplies, you can get an admission to the park for $29.99

Each year, they collect about 20,000 school supplies.

Supplies will be given away free by KidSmart. KidSmart will then distribute the supplies through teachers from qualifying schools who shop at the KidSmart Free Store once a month

Top Supplies Needed: