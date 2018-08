Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Police Department is making it a priority to have a police force that racially represents the community it protects and serves.

One way the department is working toward this is with a Diversity Recruitment Fair.

Registration for the fair is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, August 11. The fair then runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is at Hazelwood Central High School.

For more information go to www.esopinc.org.