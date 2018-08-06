Teen dies after attending Chicago’s Lollapalooza fest

Posted 9:25 am, August 6, 2018, by

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 31: Recording artists Nancy Whang (L) and James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem perform on the Samsung Stage at Lollapalooza 2016 - Day 4 at Grant Park on July 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Samsung)

CHICAGO – Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died after attending the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Evan Kitz-Miller of Mundelein was found unresponsive Sunday night, the last day of the three-day festival, and pronounced dead at a hospital. Melissa Stratton of Chicago’s emergency management office says officials are saddened by the death. She says safety and security are priorities.

No other details were released.

The event drew hundreds of thousands of people to Chicago’s Grant Park.