Victims identified in Ferguson murder while police search for ‘person of interest’

FERGUSON, Mo. – Authorities continue to search for a gunman who broke into a home in Ferguson over the weekend and fatally shot a man and a woman. The victims have been identified as Jeannie Nicole Miller, 25, and Eric Johnson, 28.

Police say they are searching for a man who was acquainted with the female victim, but formal charges have not been filed. Darrick Antione Barber, 26, has been identified as a person of interest in this crime.

The shooting happened just before 8:00am Saturday in the 7500 block of Halpin. An investigation revealed that the suspect forced entry into the home and fired multiple rounds, striking both victims. The suspect then fled the scene. Officers called to the scene found the male victim outside the home, and the woman inside.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The female victim had an order of protection against Barber. She leaves behind several children.

Do you recognize Barber? Call police if you know his whereabouts: (314) 522-3100.

