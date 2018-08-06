Win premium tickets to see Luke Bryan & Sam Hunt at Busch Stadium

Two-time Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of the Year award winner Luke Bryan brings his “What Makes You Country” XL Stadium tour to Busch Stadium on Saturday, August 25th with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen and DJ Rock!

We’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK plus one grand prize winner will go to the show with FOX 2’s Randi Naughton & John Pertzborn!!

For a bonus chance to win, use the hashtag #STLisCountry on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Tickets are on sale now at Cardinals.com/Luke

Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour is named after his recently released album that debuted at #1 on both the Billboard Top 200 and Top Country Albums charts. It became his third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Top 200 and the fifth #1 debut on the Top Country Albums chart.

