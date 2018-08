× Crews battle early morning house fire in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Nobody was hurt after a house fire in East St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to North 41st Street at Belmont Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire or how much damage the home sustained.

The fire did cause damage to the siding on the neighbor’s home.