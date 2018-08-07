× Disney’s new sleep hotline helps parents put kids to bed

ST. LOUIS, MO — Disney has a new service to help parents put their kids to bed. Just call the “Sleep Shop Hotline” to hear five special messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy. The toll-free number: 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) will be in service through August 31st.

Why is the house of the mouse doing this? Well, they say that 77-percent of parents are exhausted by the process of getting their children to bed. They’re also launching a new “Sleep Shop” assortment of children’s sleep items. To find your closest Disney store location, visit the map here.