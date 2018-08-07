ST. LOUIS - It's the ladies taking the lead in today's DVD Tuesday. Kevin previews what's new including: Life of the Party, On Chesil Beach, Breaking In and Riverdale - Season 2
DVD Tuesday – Melissa, Saoirse & Gabrielle
-
DVD Tuesday – The Rock, the Funny Lady, and a Bunch of Dogs
-
DVD Tuesday – Comedy and Inspiration
-
DVD Tuesday – Beat the heat with these cool new releases
-
DVD Tuesday – Pacific Rim Uprising, Midnight Sun, Unsane, and more
-
DVD Tuesday – Horror, Scandal and Sadness
-
-
DVD Tuesday – Annihilation
-
DVD Tuesday – Jennifer Lawrence, Clint Eastwood and Stone Age Man
-
DVD Tuesday – Black Panther Bonuses
-
DVD Tuesday – A Sexy Romance, A Dangerous Heist & A Thrilling Western
-
America has just one Blockbuster left
-
-
Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…JULY 17, 2018
-
Severe weather possible in St. Louis Tuesday
-
Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…AUGUST 7, 2018