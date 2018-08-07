× Former Illinois workers sue to get jobs back

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Eight former Illinois workers are suing Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration, alleging they lost their jobs for political reasons.

The State Journal-Register reports that the workers were laid off from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The governor’s administration last year said the layoffs were partly a case of “cleaning up past hiring mistakes and personnel practices.” Rauner said the employees were illegally hired patronage workers under previous Democratic governors.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Friday argues that the layoffs were part of a deliberate “attempt to deprive the plaintiffs of their employment in retaliation for not being supporters of Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Republican Party.”

The former employees are seeking their jobs back, as well as lost wages and benefits.

The Rauner administration didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com