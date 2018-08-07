Hawley wins GOP primary in Missouri Senate race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has won the Republican nomination in one of the nation's most hotly contested Senate race.

Voters on Tuesday picked Hawley as expected over 10 other GOP challengers in the race for Democrat Claire McCaskill's seat. He was the only candidate to have previously won a statewide election and had considerably more money than the other Republicans in the field. He's backed by President Donald Trump.

Republicans are eyeing the now-Democratic seat as a prime pickup opportunity in a state Trump won by nearly 19 points.

A McCaskill-Hawley matchup is expected to be one of the nation's top showdowns. McCaskill is running as a moderate in the red state. Hawley is campaigning largely on support for Trump. He is attempting to paint his rival as a liberal obstructionist.