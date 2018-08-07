× Kansas City mayor demands gun reform amid violent August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Mayor Sly James is calling for gun reform after six people died and 22 were wounded in the first several days of August.

The Kansas City Star reports that James expressed frustration with the city’s gun violence in a press conference Monday with Police Chief Rick Smith.

The 74 homicides so far put Kansas City on pace for about 120 killings this year. The projection is under the 150 people killed in 2017, which was the city’s most violent year since the early 1990s.

James says he’s pressed lawmakers for gun reform many times, but there’s no progress because of political ideology. He says he’s considering making another attempt at passing local gun legislation, even though it would be pre-empted by state law and possibly antagonize rural legislators.

