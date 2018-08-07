Missouri 2018 primary election results

Results are coming in. Refresh this page for the latest update:

Tonight’s primary will kick off one of the most strongly contested Senate races of the year. State Attorney General Josh Hawley is widely expected to win the Republican primary, setting him up to take on two-term Sen. Claire McCaskill. McCaskill has won by facing deeply flawed candidates in her previous elections, but Republicans are hoping this time that Hawley can avoid past mistakes. In a state Trump won by almost 20 points, you can expect to see him continuing to campaign hard here for Hawley (and for more comparisons between McCaskill and Hillary Clinton).

Keep a lookout in the 1st District. Democratic Rep. Lacy Clay has faced criticism from the left, and though he’s expected to win the primary against nurse and activist Cori Bush, there is potential for another Crowley-type loss in the Show Me State.