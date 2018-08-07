× Missouri Rep. Lacy Clay survives primary challenge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Nine-term Rep. William Lacy Clay of St. Louis has held off a challenge from activist Cori Bush to win the Democratic primary.

Clay on Tuesday defeated Cori Bush, a nurse, pastor and protest leader. She had the support of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old progressive Democrat who stunned the political establishment in winning the Democratic primary in New York in June.

Clay will be a strong favorite in the November general election. His district of St. Louis city and north St. Louis County is heavily Democratic.

Clay is 62. He was elected in 2000, succeeding his father, Bill Clay, who served 32 years in Congress.