Missouri voters expected to set up McCaskill-Hawley Senate clash

Missouri voters are expected to set up one of the nation’s most contentious Senate races, with Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley considered heavy favorites in the primary.

McCaskill’s hopes of winning a third term in the Republican-dominated state could depend both on convincing voters she’s sufficiently moderate and how voters feel about President Donald Trump, who is backing Hawley. Trump coasted to a 19-percentage point victory in the onetime bellwether state less than two years ago, which is why Republicans consider McCaskill one of their top targets nationwide this fall.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press

