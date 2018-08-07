New urine tests for patients to fight opioid addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- How would you react if, before your doctor could write you a prescription, you had to submit to a $216 urine drug screening?

More medical groups are beginning to require this before prescribing Oxycontin, Fentanyl, Adderall; and another scheduled type two drugs that have the potential to be abused by some people.

HSHS Medical Group which operates hospitals and clinics in Illinois and Wisconsin is one of them. Dr. Bob Farmer is HSHS Medical Director for Southern Illinois explains why this is being done.