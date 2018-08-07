× Police identify suspect in Pontoon Beach drive-by shooting

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – The Pontoon Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a drive-by shooting.

The incident occurred July 25 at the Holiday Manufactured Home Community off Horseshoe Lake Road in Pontoon Beach.

Pontoon Beach Police Chief Christopher Modrusic said Dammarian Greene, 28, of Granite City, drove a white vehicle past a mobile home where he believed his ex-girlfriend was staying and fired several shots. Eight shots struck the home and one shot struck a vehicle on the property.

A six-year-old girl was in a bedroom where many of the shots were fired into. An eight-year-old child and two adults were also inside the mobile home at the time. No one was injured.

Police described Greene as 6’2″ tall, weighing 216 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Greene is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Bond was set at $75,000.

Anyone with information about Greene’s whereabouts is asked to call Pontoon Beach Police Department at 618-931-5100.