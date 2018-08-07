× Police say officer shot armed man who’d issued threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City police say an officer fatally shot an armed man who’d issued threats.

Officer Darin Snapp says officers were sent to a residence around 10:20 p.m. Monday on a report that a man with a handgun was threatening to harm himself. Snapp says the man threatened them while they were talking to him, causing one officer to fire.

The man was pronounced dead later at a hospital. No officers were injured.

The man’s name and other details haven’t been released.