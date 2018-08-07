Pro-golfer Rory McIlroy knows two things about St. Louis…

ST. LOUIS, MO — Pro-golfers are in St. Louis for the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club. Rory McIlroy was speaking to the media about this week’s tournament. FOX 2 sports reporter Charlie Marlow asked him what he knew about the city.

“There’s two things I know about St. Louis: Nelly is from here and they’ve got a pretty good baseball team,” said Rory McIlroy.

Hopefully, McIlroy does well in the championship. He says that he may take the Wanamaker trophy out with him to a few bars if he wins.

I asked @McIlroyRory about STL & he said: “There’s 2 things I know about STL, Nelly’s from here & they’ve got a pretty good baseball team.” pic.twitter.com/HrTbcHO1Pb — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) August 7, 2018

Rory: "If I win Sunday maybe I'll get to see some of the nightlife and bring the Wanamaker to some of the bars." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 7, 2018

Rory McIlroy’s only complaint about his season is that he’s not winning enough.

McIlroy ended an 18-month drought when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, and he would have expected more at this point. He played in the final group at the Masters, at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and last week at the Bridgestone Invitational.

McIlroy says he’s trying to figure out what steps he has to take to go from contending to playing in the final group to lifting trophies.

Just don’t get the idea the 29-year-old McIlroy is down on himself.

He was asked if he would take a year that included a major championship and a dozen missed cuts or the kind of consistency he has shown this year. McIlroy said he would take this year, because that would mean he has giving himself chances to win. He has been in the top 3 five times this year, including three runner-up finishes.

McIlroy is a two-time winner of the PGA Championship, the last one in 2014 at Valhalla. That also was the last of his four majors.