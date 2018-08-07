× Recent study found asbestos in some crayons

ST. LOUIS- Doing some back to school shopping? You may want to avoid buying certain school supplies, they could be toxic.

According to recent tests Playskool crayons the brand, sold at Dollar Tree, have trace amounts of asbestos fibers. Breathing in microscopic asbestos fibers has been linked to serious health problems, including lung disease, lung cancer, and mesothelioma.

The Environmental Protection Agency says exposure to asbestos only occurs when asbestos-containing material is disturbed, and when the particles become airborne.

These crayons are sold at Dollar Tree stores across the US.