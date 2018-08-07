× Rep. Luetkemeyer wins Missouri 3rd GOP primary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Republican Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer will face two general election opponents in his bid for a sixth term after winning the primary in Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District.

Luetkemeyer, of St. Elizabeth, defeated GOP challenger Chadwick Bicknell Tuesday. He’ll face Democrat Katy Geppert of St. Charles and Libertarian Donald Stolle of Arnold in the November general election. Both were unopposed in their primaries.

The district covers part of the St. Louis area and much of east-central Missouri.

Luetkemeyer is a 66-year-old who is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and is vice chairman of the House Small Business Committee.

Geppert works as a scientist. Stolle’s Facebook page says he is an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.