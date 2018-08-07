× Reward grows to $43K for info about pizza driver’s death

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The reward for information in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver in St. Louis has grown to $43,100.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police are investigating the death of 31-year-old David Matthews, who was delivering pizza for Imo’s Pizza on July Fourth when he was shot. He died several days later at a hospital.

Family and friends of Matthews raised $28,100 for information that leads to the arrest of his killer. The anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line previously offered up to $5,000, and the Imo’s family donated $10,000.

Police have not arrested any suspects in the case and have not discussed a motive.