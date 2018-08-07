Sen. McCaskill wins Missouri Democratic primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri has won the Democratic primary in her campaign for a third term.

Voters picked McCaskill Tuesday as expected over six other Democratic challengers.

Republicans are eyeing the Democratic seat in a state President Donald Trump won by nearly 19 points in 2016. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley was favored in an 11-candidate Republican primary for the right to face McCaskill in November.

A McCaskill-Hawley matchup is expected to be one of the most hotly contested races in the nation. McCaskill is running as a moderate in the red state. Hawley is campaigning largely on support for Trump and is attempting to paint his rival as a liberal obstructionist.