Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Kids are heading back to school and many schools have taken steps to prevent bullying.

However after a summer at home family researchers have recently found that bullying in the home can actually cause more serious damage to one's long-term mental well being.

What was often chalked up to sibling rivalry is now being seriously redefined.

Dr. Rachel Glik licensed therapist discusses what happens when common sibling rivalry crosses the line and becomes something more serious.