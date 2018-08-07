St. Louis Art Fair celebrates 25 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – It's a big anniversary for the St. Louis Art Fair, as the festival celebrates 25 years.

Considered one of the top art fairs in the country, the St. Louis Art Fair returns September 7-9. On Tuesday, contemporary acrylic painter and commemorative print artist John Chehak talked about the big event while unveiling a new artwork at the Carrollton Bank in downtown Clayton.

The Iowa native began drawing and painting as a child but found a career as a pharmacist. For the last 20 years, he’s lived as a professional painter.

Chehak said he’s honored to be selected to appear at the art fair alongside his peers.