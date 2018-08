Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — August is National Sandwich Month. to celebrate a butcher and sandwich shop in Maplewood has created a monster sandwich called, "The Beast-wich." Chris Bolyard says the Beastwich is available only for the month of August.

Bolyard's Meat & Provisions

Monday- Friday 11am-7pm

Saturday: 10am-6pm

314-647-2567

2810 Sutton Boulevard Maplewood, Mo 63143

www.bolyardsmeat.com