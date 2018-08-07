× Wagner faces VanOstran in Missouri 2nd District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Harvard-educated lawyer will try to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner in November after both won primary elections in Missouri’s 2nd District.

Cort VanOstran defeated four challengers Tuesday in the Democratic primary. Wagner easily defeated her GOP opponent as she seeks a fourth term in a district targeted by Democrats as a possible takeover in their bid to gain control of the House.

VanOstran is 29. He recently ran TV ads defending the Affordable Care Act and noted that his mother, who was treated for breast cancer before dying in December 2016, was covered by the act, commonly known as Obamacare.

Democrats believe Wagner’s support of President Donald Trump makes her vulnerable in the district that covers much of suburban St. Louis. She enters the general election race with early $3 million in her campaign account.