KIRKWOOD, MO – All lanes of Kirkwood Road (U.S. 67/LindberghBlvd.) between Manchester Road and Huntleigh Drive are closed due to a major water main break. The road has buckled in several spots.

Drivers should avoid the area. Repairs could take several hours.

US 67 NB CLOSED

AT HUNTLEIGH DR

USE ALT ROUTE — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) August 7, 2018