Weather leaves golf fans stuck waiting at Bellerive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - The weather was an issue for fans heading to Bellerive Country Club ahead of the PGA Championship.

Traffic proved miserable for those trying to reach the golf course, with some folks stuck in traffic for hours as rain delayed both buses and pre-tournament play.

With more rain headed our way, we’ll see how much more practice the players will be able to get in over the next couple of days.

The course has a drainage system with fans built-in, which should help dry things out.