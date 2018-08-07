× Win a night at the Great Wall of China through Airbnb

ST. LOUIS- Have you ever wanted to visit the Great Wall of China? Airbnb is holding a Great Wall of China contest.

Four lucky winners will be able to spend a night in one of the towers of the 26-hundred-year-old wall on the outskirts of Beijing.

The four winners are allowed to bring one guest each. The candlelit room will be open to the elements due to its lack of a roof, and will not have Wi-fi, heating, air-conditioning or a television.

The package also includes air travel to and from Beijing from the winners’ home countries. You will also enjoy an intimate, multi-course dinner, be treated to a classical Chinese concert, and take a Chinese calligraphy class while you’re there.

To enter to win you will have to write a 500-word essay about why it’s important to break down barriers between cultures and explain how would you want to build new connections.

For more information visit: https://www.airbnb.com/night-at/TheGreatWall