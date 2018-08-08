× Amazon to hire more than 200 work-from-home positions

Who wants to work from their couch or home office?

Online retail giant Amazon is looking to hire more than 200 “virtual jobs,” meaning these employees would work from home.

Nearly all of the positions listed are for full-time employment in areas of customer service, sales, and human resources.

Amazon says full-time workers are eligible for medical and dental benefits, as well as paid time off, holiday overtime pay, parental leave, adoption assistance, and employee discounts.

You can view the job openings at Amazon’s Virtual Locations on the company’s jobs page.