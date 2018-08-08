Breastfeeding mom told to cover up at restaurant puts cloth over own face instead

AUSTIN, Texas – A new mom on vacation in Mexico had a creative response after being told to cover up while breastfeeding her baby.

Melanie Dudley, of Austin, Texas, was at a restaurant in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while on vacation when she started to feed her 4-month-old.

“I was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with my entire family and a man asked me to cover myself,” she told Yahoo! Lifestyle. “I’m usually discreet, but we were seated in the back of the restaurant.”

In response, she asked her husband to hand her a cover. Rather than covering her chest, she put the cover over her head.

Her husband took a photo of Dudley at that moment and a family friend, Carol Lockwood, posted it on Facebook where it has has been shared more than 200,000 times.

“With permission, I’ve made this post public — I’m SO over people shaming women for nursing!” Lockwood wrote on Facebook.