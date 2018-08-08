× Ex-Illinois state rep. withdraws from ballot after sex-photo scandal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Former state Rep. Nick Sauer has withdrawn from the November election ballot after an ex-girlfriend accused him of posting nude photos of her online.

The first-term Lake Barrington Republican resigned from the House of Representatives last week. Politico reported that the Chicago woman claims Sauer posted explicit photos of her on a social media site to lure other men into sexual conversations.

Lake County GOP officials will decide on a replacement for the 35-year-old Sauer.

The woman told Politico she met Sauer online. They began a relationship and she shared intimate photos with him. The two broke up last spring. The woman says she filed a complaint with Chicago police in July when she learned Sauer had posted the photos.

Lake County State’s Attorney’s officials said Monday they’re also investigating.