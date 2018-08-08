Excitement builds on eve of PGA Championship at Bellerive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - It’s the last day of practice for the PGA championship and players are hustling to get in their rounds After yesterday’s rains.

I’m surprised at how many people are here it’s really great that everybody is supporting it,” Pam Myrick, a fan from Evansville, IN.

People from all over the world are making their way to PGA Championship, especially Missourians who are showing their pride in being this year’s host by coming out in full force to Bellerive Country Club.

“I was actually pretty smooth after hearing all the stories from yesterday with the rain. We were here after parking like in easily under an hour," says Andrea Travers.

Some are using the PGA Championship as an excuse for a family reunion to make some memories.

“I came last time it was here. I came with my dad to see the stars and so it’s fun to be bringing my son to something like this,” explains Kevin White.

Others who are here covering the week-long event are bringing their own memories with them.

Mike Benzie with Turner Sports brought along a picture that his daughter made.

“I decided I would put it up in a be a nice little reminder of home," he says.

St. Louis is home for Janet Jones-Gretzky the wife of a legendary hockey star Wayne Gretzky. They came to watch their soon to be son-in-law Dustin Johnson who's a top contender for the title. And, she hopes to give him the inside edge.

“I asked him yesterday, 'You know it’s raining and storming. Do you want to go and practice over at top golf? They just opened here in Chesterfield. And he’s like, 'oh I’m gonna try to get out and putt,'" she quips.

While fans can get pictures and autographs from the players, Volunteers paid $175 to get a lot of extra perks.

Ray Voigt says,“We get passes for the whole week. You can come out here anytime we want, we get separate parking from everybody, plus you get a shirt and a jacket and a hat, meal tickets, water vouchers, and two practice round tickets for Monday and Tuesday.”

Gates open at 6:30 Thursday morning and the shuttles start running at 6.