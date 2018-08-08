× Illinois woman charged in fatal hit and run crash

DUQUOIN, Ill – A woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-64 near Nashville, Illinois. Illinois State Police say that Caitlin R. Happach, 26, of Woodlawn, Illinois is charged with two felony counts of failure to report an accident and one count of reckless homicide.

Police say a Toyota Avalon was traveling eastbound in the right lane of I-64 on January 5, 2018. A black 2007 Cadillac CTS approached the Toyota from the rear at a high rate of speed. The Cadillac hit the Toyota while passing. The impact caused the Toyota to veer off the roadway and crash into a tree. One of the passengers in the Toyota was killed and another suffered serious injuries. The Cadillac left the scene of the crash.

Illinois State Police say that Happach was driving the Cadillac at the time of the crash. She was arrested on August 7, 2018, and taken to Jefferson County Jail. She posted bond and was released.