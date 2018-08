× Ivanka Trump to visit Lewis & Clark Community College Wednesday

GODFREY, Ill. – Ivanka Trump will make a stop in the Metro-East Wednesday.

She will join Republican congressman Rodney Davis, at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois.

The two will participate in a workforce development roundtable, highlight President Trump’s initiatives on workforce training.

FOX 2’s Vic Faust will be on hand for the event. Tune in to FOX 2 News at 5 p.m. for total coverage.