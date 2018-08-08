Ivanka Trump visits Godfrey to promote trade schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GODFREY, Ill. – Ivanka Trump joined Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis for a workforce development roundtable and tour of the Weber Workforce Center on the Lewis and Clark Community College campus in Godfrey.

Trump took time during her visit to weld on a new state of the art machine that people are trained on as part of her tour to promoting trade jobs.

“Welding is a lucrative field. It’s a high-demand field,” said Trump, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump. “There are more vacant welding jobs than welders to fill it."

Lewis and Clark is becoming one of the nation’s leading teaching centers for high-tech welding.

“After trying a four-year university, I realized I didn’t want to be a desk jockey the rest of my life, so I decided I was going to go to school for trade and it paid off,” said Charlie Umphrey, professional welder. “I’m happy.”

Trump said 6.1 million jobs in the country are unfilled and companies are saying they can’t find workers for good jobs, good paying jobs. Lewis and Clark is one of the schools retraining people for today and the future.

“I got elected to Congress about five years ago and there was upwards of 10 percent unemployment in parts of my district,” said Rep. Davis. “Now we have some of the best-paying companies in those areas.”

Ivanka Trump touted a rebranding of education to expose high school kids to non-traditional curriculum and four-year colleges, as well as focusing on the jobs of the future, like STEM and cybersecurity.

“Talking about giving children exposure and opportunities to identify areas they may be passionate about or show aptitude in,” she said.