Josh Halwey wins Republican primary for Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- In the US Senate race, the stage is set for the November election.

On the Republican side, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley won his primary campaign. He's backed by President Donald Trump.

Hawley is challenging Sen. Claire McCaskill to debates. He wants the debates to be one on one without moderators.

When he talked about McCaskill he also mentioned the names of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, telling voters the agenda of Democrats does not align with the values of Missouri voters.